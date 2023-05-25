Broward Judge Removed From Case Over Due Process Considerati...

News From Law.com

Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal removed a Broward judge from a case, even though they noted his "understandable frustration" with a case in which he had already allotted three hours to what is typically an hourlong proceeding. But in the end, the panel agreed with the litigant that the trial judge had denied him due process, and "did not allow him to present his case-in-chief." Broward County Circuit Judge Michael Davis had been presiding over a divorce between Ivan Domnin as the petitioner and his wife Oksana Domnina.

May 25, 2023, 2:01 PM

