News From Law.com

A Fort Lauderdale chief judge did not mince words in a final judgment order entered in favor of Therapies 4 Kids Inc., a healthcare servicer to children who have autism, finding its former employees attempted to use a non-compete to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary while diverting "revenue and patients from their employer, T4K, for their own profit and gain."

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 16, 2023, 2:20 PM

nature of claim: /