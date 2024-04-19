Broward Judge Finds Ex-Bang Energy CEOs Actions Illegal or F...

News From Law.com

A state court judge in Fort Lauderdale entered a ruling late Thursday evening against the founder and former CEO of Bang Energy in connection with his motion to dissolve the receivership, finding his actions were "illegal or fraudulent." Jordan Shaw, a partner and chief operating officer at Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz in Fort Lauderdale, is the lead attorney for the plaintiff, Stag Development LLC, who filed a derivative action to protect the defendant, Tropical Sunset 117 LLC, from John "Jack" Owoc allegedly using the company's assets as his "personal piggy bank."

