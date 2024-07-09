Broward Judge Faces Public Reprimand for Circulating Rumors ...

News From Law.com

The Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission has reached a stipulation with a Broward Circuit Court judge for a public reprimand over two instances in which she acted improperly during her reelection campaign. The commission wrote that a "public reprimand of Judge Levey Cohen will be sufficient to deter similar misconduct by the respondent in the future and will also serve as a reminder to future candidates for judicial office that they must protect the integrity of judicial elections by refraining from engaging in the dissemination of unverified allegations about campaign opponents."

July 09, 2024, 2:11 PM