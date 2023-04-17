Broward Judge Braces for Flood of Litigation | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

One South Florida court had a shake-up following the retirement of a judge who presided in the complex business and tort litigation division, and the successor already has her eyes on the "uptick" in litigation that could further flood the circuit's docket. Broward Chief Judge Jack Tuter said he transferred Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips to the complex business and tort litigation division in March, in part, because she is well-liked and respected by members of the bar and her colleagues.

Florida

April 17, 2023, 3:10 PM

nature of claim: /