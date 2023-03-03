Broward Judge Awards $9.9M in Attorney Fees and Costs After ...

News From Law.com

A federal district court in Fort Lauderdale awarded to counsel for the indirect purchasers of price-fixed farm-raised Atlantic salmon eight figures in attorney fees and costs while obtaining final approval of the settlement. Robert S. Schachter, a partner at Zwerling, Schachter & Zwerling in New York, was among the co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs, the indirect purchasers, who sued the defendants, who include affiliates of Mowi ASA, Grieg ASA, SalMar ASA, Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, and Ocean Quality AS. Schachter noted the "extremely high rate of claims of the indirect purchase class."

Agriculture

March 03, 2023, 1:38 PM