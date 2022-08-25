Broward Company Hits Luxury Bedding Seller With Trademark Co...

News From Law.com

A Broward County small business has hit a Swedish ultra-luxury bedding company that sells goods, such as a $400,000 mattress, with a federal trademark lawsuit for the "misuse and abuse" of the U.S. legal system. James A. Gale, a partner at Cozen O'Connor, is not involved in the lawsuit that the small business plaintiffs, Smart Deals Inc. and Jojo Designs LLC, collectively known as Sweet Jojo, filed before U.S. District Judge Raag Singha, who sits in the Southern District of Florida. It is against the defendant, Hastens Sangar AB.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 25, 2022, 3:45 PM