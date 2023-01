New Suit - Copyright

Walmart was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The case was brought by Doniger/Burroughs on behalf of Ken Browar and Deborah Ory, who accuse Walmart of reproducing a photograph from their award-winning book 'The Art of Movement' online without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00347, Browar et al v. Walmart, Inc. et al.