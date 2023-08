New Suit - Copyright

Walmart, Michaels Stores and other defendants were sued for copyright infringement on Aug. 8 in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of Ken Browar and Deborah Ory, accuses the defendants of selling poster prints of the plaintiff's photo of a dancing ballerina without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-06448, Browar et al. v. Medeiros et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 08, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Deborah Ory

Ken Browar

Plaintiffs

Doniger Burroughs

defendants

Michaels Stores, Inc.

Walmart, Inc.

Bures Art s.r.o.

Celito Medeiros

Does 1 through 10

Pod Exchange, LLC

Posterazzi Corp.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims