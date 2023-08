New Suit - Copyright

Etsy, the ecommerce site, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Aug. 7 in California Central District Court. The court case, filed by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of Ken Browar and Deborah Ory, accuses Etsy of publishing the plaintiff's photograph on its website without authorization and permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-06432, Browar et al v. Etsy, Inc. et al.

August 08, 2023, 5:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Deborah Ory

Ken Browar

Plaintiffs

Doniger Burroughs

defendants

Etsy, Inc.

Does 1 through 10

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims