New Suit - Copyright

Amazon.com was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Doniger/Burroughs on behalf of two plaintiffs who claim that several photos depicting figures dancing were reproduced online without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-09375, Browar et al v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 28, 2022, 3:01 PM