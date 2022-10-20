New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

KeyCorp, a financial services company headquartered in Cleveland, and Overby-Seawell Company were slapped with a data breach class action Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court. The action, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a July 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of Overby-Seawell clients and KeyCorp customers. The suit is backed by DiCello Levitt Gutzler; Hausfeld LLP; and Kaliel Gold PLLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01885, Brouty et al v. KeyBank National Association et al.

Banking & Financial Services

