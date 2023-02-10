Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a defamation lawsuit against Dwayne Fatherree and Wick Communications Co. to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Billy Broussard, contends that the defendants wrongfully printed in the Daily Iberian newspaper that the plaintiff was engaged in 'dumping and burning' on his property in violation of a local ordinance. The case is 6:23-cv-00183, Broussard v. Fatherree et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 10, 2023, 7:29 PM