New Suit

AIG was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by DeJean & Noland on behalf of Deirdre Broussard and James Broussard. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04589, Broussard et al. v. AIG Property Casualty Co.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 7:06 PM