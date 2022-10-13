New Suit

The GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, was slapped with a civil rights lawsuit on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Singleton Schreiber on behalf of Toby Brouhard, who was allegedly assaulted by a correctional officer at the El Centro Detention Facility and falsely accused of disobeying orders and assaulting the officer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01578, Brouhard v. GEO Group Inc.

Real Estate

October 13, 2022, 8:38 PM