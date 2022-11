Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Stryker, a medical technology company developing implants and surgical equipment, to Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, for injuries arising from an allegedly defective prosthetic hip implant, was filed by the Morrison Law Firm on behalf of Jerome Broughton. The case is 2:22-cv-00680, Broughton v. Howmedica Osteonics Corporation et al.

Health Care

November 23, 2022, 4:10 PM