Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Padula Bennardo Levine and Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Lennox National Account Services LLC and Staff Perm LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Saenz & Anderson on behalf of a former employee. The case is 0:23-cv-60740, Brothers v. Lennox National Account Services LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 19, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Brittany Brothers

defendants

Lennox National Account Services LLC

Staff Perm, LLC

defendant counsels

Padula Bennardo Levine LLP

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA