Union Pacific was slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Michael E. Langton and Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy & Welch on behalf of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, which accuses the defendant of unilaterally altering and abrogating a collective bargain agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00014, Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen v. Union Pacific Railway Company.