New Suit - Employment

The Teamsters filed an employment lawsuit against BNSF Railway on Friday in Nebraska District Court. The suit, filed by Dowd & Corrigan and Mooney Green Saindon Murphy & Welch, accuses the defendant of violating the Railway Labor Act by reducing its maintenance-of-way workforce by nearly 20 percent since 2016 while simultaneously increasing its rate of contracting out maintenance-of-way work to non-union workers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00324, Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division/IBT v. BNSF Railway Co.

Transportation & Logistics

July 28, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division/IBT

Plaintiffs

Dowd & Corrigan, LLC

Mooney, Green Law Firm

defendants

BNSF Railway Company

nature of claim: 740/for alleged violations of the Railway Labor Act