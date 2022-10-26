New Suit

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in West Virginia Southern District Court on behalf of Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company. The suit, which names Pastor Craig Coster and West Virginia Baptist Convention, seeks a declaration that Brotherhood has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from the alleged sexual abuse of a minor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00488, Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company v. West Virginia Baptist Convention.

Insurance

October 26, 2022, 7:20 PM