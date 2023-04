Removed To Federal Court

Pro se defendant Alexander Belfi removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Monday. The suit, brought by Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on behalf of Mary Elizabeth Brophy, accuses Belfi of unilaterally refinancing a mortgage and converting $15,000 worth of equity for personal benefit in violation of an executed property development partnership agreement. The case is 2:23-cv-01551, Brophy v. Belfi.

Real Estate

April 26, 2023, 6:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Mary Elizabeth Brophy

Mary Elizabeth Bropy

Plaintiffs

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

defendants

Alexander Belfi

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract