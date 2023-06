Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Goodwin Procter on Thursday removed a privacy lawsuit against Bank of America to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Wordell Law Group on behalf of Abigail Brophy, contends that the defendant failed to implement reasonable cybersecurity procedures when issuing employment development department debit cards. The case is 2:23-cv-01151, Brophy v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 16, 2023, 3:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Abigail Brophy

Plaintiffs

Wordell Law Group

defendants

Bank of America, N.A.

defendant counsels

Goodwin Procter

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract