Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Walmart to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged discrimination based on race and sexual orientation, was filed by Myers Smith Wallace on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-00277, Broomfield v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 03, 2023, 5:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Kenneth L Broomfield

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation