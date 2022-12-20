Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reminger on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against USA Track & Field Inc. (USATF) to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Kroger, Gardis & Regas on behalf of heptathlete Taliyah Brooks, who collapsed at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials due to an extreme heatwave in the Pacific Northwest in June 2021. The lawsuit contends that the defendant did not provide a duty of care to its athletes during the Olympic trials. According to the suit, USATF rescheduled certain track events due to weather but failed to reschedule Brooks' event. The case is 1:22-cv-02433, Brooks v. USA Track & Field, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 20, 2022, 3:23 PM