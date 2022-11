New Suit - Employment

LSC Communications, a commercial printing company, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of gender and race, was brought by Randolph & Holloway on behalf of Aquanda Brooks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06558, Brooks v. LSC Communications LLC.

November 22, 2022, 6:20 PM