Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partner Mark D. Temple and associate Christian Vieira have stepped in to defend Ponderosa TX Operating in a pending employment class action. The court action, filed Nov. 2 in Texas Northern District Court by Wage and Hour Firm, accuses the defendant of failing to pay overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, is 2:23-cv-00177, Brooks v. Lrg Energy LLC.

Energy

December 18, 2023, 10:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Cody Lee Brooks

Plaintiffs

Wage And Hour Firm

defendants

Lrg Energy LLC

Ponderosa TX Operating LLC

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations