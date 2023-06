Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Smith, Gambrell & Russell on Wednesday removed a telemarketing class action against Lending Force LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Consumer Protection Firm, accuses the defendant of sending automated marketing calls to consumers without consent in violation of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. The case is 8:23-cv-01335, Brooks v. Lending Force, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

June 15, 2023, 9:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Jatamara Brooks

defendants

Lending Force, LLC

defendant counsels

Smith, Gambrell & Russell

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute