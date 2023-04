New Suit - Trademark

Skechers USA was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The case, brought by Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, accuses Skechers of selling shoes which infringe plaintiff Brooks Sports' 'Beast' trademark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00598, Brooks Sports, Inc. v. Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 20, 2023, 6:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Brooks Sports, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Kenneth R Scearce

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

defendants

Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims