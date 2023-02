New Suit

Avis Budget Group and PV Holding Corp. were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court. The court action was filed by David Horowitz P.C on behalf of Ronese R. Brooks and Elvis Campbell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01657, Brooks et al v. Avis Budget Corp. et al.

Automotive

February 28, 2023, 5:07 PM