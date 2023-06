New Suit - Trademark

Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of Brooks Bell Interactive. The suit targets Heap Inc. over its sale of software which allegedly infringes the plaintiff's 'Illuminate' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00292, Brooks Bell Interactive, Inc. v. Heap Inc.

June 01, 2023, 6:00 PM

Brooks Bell Interactive, Inc.

Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton

Heap Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims