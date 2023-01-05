Who Got The Work

Christopher P. Flanagan and Thomas M. Bergeron of Wilson Elser have stepped in to defend Twin Cities Fire Insurance Co., a Hartford subsidiary, in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 21 in Massachusetts District Court by Brooks & DeRensis, seeks coverage for an allegedly fraudulent check received from a client's former employer. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein, is 1:22-cv-11980, Brooks & DeRensis, P.C. v Twin Cities Fire Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 05, 2023, 7:11 AM