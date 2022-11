New Suit

Hartford subsidiary Twin Cities Fire Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by in-house counsel at law firm Brooks & DeRensis, seeks coverage for an allegedly fraudulent check received from a client's former employer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11980, Brooks & DeRensis PC v. Twin Cities Fire Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 2:07 PM