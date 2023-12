News From Law.com

Brooklyn real estate lawyer Salvatore Strazzulo has been indicted for allegedly stealing nearly 1.5 million from three clients, the Brooklyn District Attorney announced Thursday. Strazzullo, who pleaded not guilty, is accused of pocketing profits from real estate transactions and an estate, according to Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez.

December 14, 2023, 3:33 PM

