Removed To Federal Court

HSBC Bank USA on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Albert Buzzetti & Associates on behalf of Brooklyn Pier Partners LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to protect the plaintiff’s bank account from check fraud. The defendant is represented by Holland & Knight. The case is 1:23-cv-06403, Brooklyn Pier Partners, LLC v. HSBC USA, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

July 25, 2023, 1:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Brooklyn Pier Partners, LLC

defendants

HSBC USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract