New Suit

Progressive and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Milman Labuda Law Group on behalf of Brooklyn Knight Insurance Brokerage LLC, which alleges that Progressive terminated its contract with plaintiff because more than 90% of Brooklyn Knight's current and potential customers are Black and Hispanic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06423, Brooklyn Knight Insurance Brokerage LLC v. National Continental Ins. Co. et al.