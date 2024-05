News From Law.com

Brooklyn Court of Claims Judge Vincent DelGiudice, an acting justice on the state Supreme Court, whose history includes knowingly allowing the use of a faulty witness identification during a Black teen's murder trial during the aughts, and a series of prison sentences reduced by appeals courts in the interest of justice, has become the target of an organization's campaign to remove what it views as "unfit" jurists.

New York

May 07, 2024, 2:18 PM

