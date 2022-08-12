New Suit - Trademark

Foley & Lardner filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Brooklyn Comedy Collective Inc. The suit pursues claims against Edward Farrell and OMHBrooklyn LLC for allegedly marketing their comedy club, Brooklyn Comedy Club, with a deceptively similar name to the plaintiff's name and in close physical proximity to the plaintiff's club. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04758, Brooklyn Comedy Collective Inc. v. Omhbrooklyn LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 12, 2022, 1:47 PM