A handful of lawyers has formed the Brookhaven Bar Association to unite the legal community in that city. "This whole association is about meeting our neighbors," said Bryan Knight, who came up with the idea for the new organization and is serving as its president. "There are larger associations like the State Bar [and the] Atlanta Bar, but Brookhaven is a smaller community with a lot of lawyers."

Georgia

September 28, 2022, 3:35 PM