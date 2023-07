Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bocell Ridley P.C. on Thursday removed a lawsuit alleging commercial property damage against Dillard Texas Central to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on behalf of Brookfield Property Retail Holding and Town East Mall. The case is 3:23-cv-01674, Brookfield Property Retail Holding, LLC et al v. Dillard Texas Central, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 27, 2023, 5:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Brookfield Property Retail Holding, LLC

Town East Mall, LLC

Plaintiffs

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

defendants

Dillard Texas Central, LLC

defendant counsels

Bocell Ridley, PC

Bocell Ridley PC

Bocell Ridley, P.C.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct