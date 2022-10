New Suit

Host Hotels & Resorts was sued Tuesday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by attorney P. Kristofer Strojnik on behalf of Theresa Brooke. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07231, Brooke v. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Real Estate

October 04, 2022, 6:03 PM