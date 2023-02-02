New Suit

Aimbridge Hospitality, a Texas-based hotel investment and management firm, was sued Wednesday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit, brought by attorney P. Kristofer Strojnik on behalf of Theresa Brooke, accuses the defendant of failing to provide an access aisle at the passenger loading zone. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00775, Brooke v. Aimbridge Hospitality LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 02, 2023, 10:30 AM