Who Got The Work

Erin O'Leary, a partner at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, has entered an appearance for Kenneth Barocas in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed pro se by Adam Brook on July 20 in New York Southern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:22-cv-06173, Brook v. Ruotolo et al.

New York

September 03, 2022, 1:46 PM