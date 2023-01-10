New Suit

Varnum filed a lawsuit against the Detroit Institute of Arts Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Brokerarte Capital, seeks to recover 'Liseuse De Romans,' a painting by Vincent Van Gogh, that is currently in the defendant's possession on loan from a private collection. The complaint contends that the plaintiff purchased the painting and transferred possession, but not the title, to a third party, who allegedly absconded with the painting in 2017. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10066, Brokerarte Capital Partners, LLC v. Detroit Institute of Arts.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 10, 2023, 6:03 PM