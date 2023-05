New Suit - Wrongful Death

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Middle District Court. The lawsuit, for claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Butler Prather LLP and Page Scrantom Sprouse Tucker & Ford on behalf of the Estate of Debra Sue Mills and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00088, Brogdon et al v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

May 23, 2023, 3:10 PM

Plaintiffs

James Edward Brogdon, Jr

Jason Edwin Mills

Ronald Brian Brogdon

Plaintiffs

Daniel Evan Philyaw

James E Butler, Jr

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product