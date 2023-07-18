Greenberg Traurig shareholder Ronald J. Holland has entered an appearance for offshore energy engineering company Oceaneering International Inc. and John Barber in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender discrimination. The action was filed June 1 in California Southern District Court by Gruenberg Law on behalf of a former certification inspector. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas J. Whelan, is 3:23-cv-01017, Broemmer v. Oceaneering International Inc., et al.
Energy
July 18, 2023, 8:47 AM