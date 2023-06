New Suit - Employment

Oceaneering International Inc., an offshore energy engineering company, and John Barber were sued Thursday in California Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination and sexual harassment. The lawsuit was filed by Gruenberg Law on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01017, Broemmer v. Oceaneering International Inc., et al.

Energy

June 01, 2023, 6:12 PM

