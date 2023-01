Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dentons on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Hawaiian Holdings to Hawaii District Court. The suit was filed by Michael Jay Green & Associates and the Law Office of Peter C. Hsieh on behalf of Shanah A. Brody, who contends that she was discriminated against for seeking religious accommodations to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 1:23-cv-00046, Brody v. Hawaiian Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 27, 2023, 9:07 AM