Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stoel Rives on Monday removed a lawsuit against Legacy Health to Washington Western District Court. The complaint, filed by the Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of four former employees, contends that the plaintiffs were wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine policy. The case is 3:23-cv-05595, Brody v. Legacy Health, A Public Benefit Corporation.

Health Care

July 03, 2023, 8:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Brici Damaris

Hall Brianna

Risa Brody

Sweet Aimee

Plaintiffs

Harold Hudson Franklin, Jr

defendants

Legacy Health, A Public Benefit Corporation

defendant counsels

Stoel Rives

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination