Harris Beach member Roy W. Breitenbach has entered an appearance for NYU Langone Health System and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed June 12 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Clara R. Smit, Levisohn Berger LLP and the New York Center for Law and Justice on behalf of Aneta Brodski, who is deaf, and her husband Chris Besecker. According to the suit, the defendants deprived Brodski of an American Sign Language interpreter or other communication aids during her stay at the defendants’ hospital. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:23-cv-04892, Brodski et al v. Tisch Hospital et al.

July 28, 2023, 10:03 AM

