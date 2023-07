Removed To Federal Court

Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal and Downey Brand LLP on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Martin Marietta Materials to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Desjardins & Panitz on behalf of a plaintiff claiming lost wages and discrimination. The case is 3:23-cv-01365, Brodnick v. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 27, 2023, 8:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Bruce Brodnick

Plaintiffs

Desjardins And Panitz LLP

defendants

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

Does 1 through 100

defendant counsels

Downey Brand

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination